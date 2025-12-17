Southern Arizona fire departments use new technology to detect hazardous gases

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several southern Arizona fire departments are using new technology to tackle hazardous material situations and keep communities safe.

The new GX6100 monitor can sense up to seven different gases, giving fire crews more vital information during complex incidents. Fire departments across southern Arizona are using the device during their annual hazmat training to ensure they're prepared for dangerous situations.

Tucson Fire Captain Tanner Monje took his crew for training at the Avra Valley Fire Station, bringing together multiple agencies to learn how to use the monitor in hazmat situations.

"You have agencies such as Tucson Fire Department, Northwest, Goulder, Avra, Drexel Heights, Rural Metro, everyone's here together, everyone that operates within the region to make sure they're all here together and on the same page so we can take care of these incidents when they happen," Monje said.

Hazmat Coordinator Todd Davis led today's training, explaining the monitor's capabilities during the training session.

"This gives us the capability to monitor for CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) poisonings at people's houses. This gives us the capability to monitor hazmat scenes to render the public safe and safe working conditions for our members," Davis said.

When Tucson Fire crews respond to a call, they pull out the monitor, and if it detects any poisonous material in the air, it alerts the crew immediately.

Tucson Fire leads hazmat trainings like this one every December, inviting fire departments across southern Arizona to participate.

"It's a culmination of all the training we did that year to bring it all together and bring our regional partners together to do one big year-end drill," Davis said.

The training ensures that if a dangerous hazmat situation happens, everyone is prepared to respond effectively.

"It's a good opportunity like this to get everyone together, make sure we're all operating on the same page, everyone's working together as a team. These incidences don't happen very often, but when they do, we've got to be ready to respond and ready to protect the community," Davis said.