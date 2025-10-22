Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Second plea hearing set for Marana father accused in daughter’s hot car death

Christopher Scholtes appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.
Christopher Scholtes appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Court records show the Pima County Superior Court has scheduled a second plea hearing for Christopher Scholtes, the Marana father accused in the death of his 2-year-old daughter.

He is charged in connection with the 2024 death of his daughter, who was left in a hot car.

Scholtes previously turned down a plea offer over the summer. The details of that offer remain sealed by the court.

According to investigators, Marana Police were called to the family’s home after the child’s mother found her unresponsive inside an SUV.

Court documents state the girl had been left in the vehicle for about three hours while Scholtes was inside playing video games.

If Scholtes declines the latest plea deal, his trial is set to begin next Monday.

