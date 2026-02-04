Rock show for 'diggers and doers' returns to Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A rock show returned to Marana for its 13th year, bringing together "diggers and doers" from across the country at the Tucson Miners Co-op.

"So you're either somebody who maybe owns a mine or you've gone mining and found your own material and then the other option is that you do something with material," said Sunny Davis, the show's promoter.

Ruby and Dan Shepard exemplify this concept at their booth, Bigfoots Cabin. He collects and polishes rocks while she hand-paints them.

"It's nice to do something that we love, both of us, and join the big effort together," Ruby Shepard said.

The show was started by Alby "Smokey" Davis.

"He wanted to create a rock show that was for the little guy. For the guy that just has, or girl, that has a big passion for rocks and stones and minerals and where they come from," Sunny Davis said.

After her father suffered a stroke about seven years ago, she took over the show to continue his legacy and support the community he had built.

"I was really worried about the livelihood of these people. My dad had managed to get everybody together and I wanted to keep that going," she said. "There are people here that I love and we may not be blood family, but we're rock family."

The show, running daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 15 at Sports Park Tucson near I-10 and Ina, 6901 N. Casa Grande Hwy. It features 50 vendors and is free to attend.

