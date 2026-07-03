Recovering addict finds purpose volunteering at Tucson fireworks tent ahead of July 4th

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Under the early Sonoran sun, Elijah Jaramillo is beating the heat — setting up a fireworks tent at Ina and Thornydale roads ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

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Tucson man in recovery finds purpose at Fourth of July fireworks tent

For Jaramillo, the work is more than a seasonal gig. He volunteers with Ministry of Victory Outreach, and every cart he rolls into the tent is a reminder of where he came from.

Jaramillo is a recovering addict who says he fell into a deep depression before finding the church. He describes every day in recovery as a second chance.

"I don't deserve to be here and if it wasn't for god, I could be dead and I should be dead or in prison so glory to god that i'm still here," Jaramillo said.

Marc Monroy

Now in his recovery, he is turning his past into volunteer work — and finding meaning in the smiles of customers who stop by the tent.

"To see people coming and seeing all the kids excited and happy to just get fireworks so it's a good feeling to see people leaving happy too," Jaramillo said.

He says his purpose now is helping others find hope in their own lives.

Marc Monroy

"I'm just trying to give back to the people," Jaramillo said.

"I take pride in my work because i'm doing everything for god," Jaramillo said.

Fireworks at the tent off Thornydale and Ina roads are 75% off. Officials are also reminding everyone to celebrate safely this Fourth of July, including keeping fireworks away from dry grass, pets, and young children.

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