Rains flooded the washes—and drivers risked crossing them

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The remains of Hurricane Polo made it to Southern Arizona with enough water to make washes run, and make some drivers press their luck against the power of the rushing water.

Claudia Conde was on the job delivering packages but not taking any chances with a water crossing.

“Especially with how unpredictable it can be and it can get stronger all of a sudden so it’s always a good idea to just turn around.”

KGUN Reporter Craig Smith said, “You’ve got a lot at stake here. You have a child with you too.

“Yes exactly, ” Conde said.

We saw some drivers cross the rushing waters of the Yuma Mine Wash, some turn around, and some wait, until Pima Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, blocked the road and made it clear no one should drive through flowing water.

The water was not as deep on Hartman Lane in Marana but there’s a sign by the road that says “Do not enter when flooded”.

Drivers entered when flooded anyway, and drove right up to a DPS trooper who was there in plain sight. About ten of them wound up with tickets.

David Moore feels the waters are too shallow to be writing up anyone.

“They should have taken this (the warning sign) down an hour ago but because they didn’t take it down and this trooper wants to pull everyone over, are all of these people gonna get a ticket? Is he going to chase down those people turning around that he told to stop? See what I’m saying? So when this goes to court, I’m going to fight it.”

Yvonne Toussaint says she’s lived in the neighborhood for 34 years and she’s still waiting for the county to stop the flooding.

“How are we supposed to get out of our neighborhoods? "

Craig: "Were there any signs that warned you not to cross?"

Yvonne: "There’s always signs. The signs say road closed, water flowing but how are we supposed to get in and out of our neighborhoods?”

But safety officials say it can be hard to judge how deep water is and even a few inches of flowing water has enough power to push a car—and the people in it—into danger.