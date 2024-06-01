Part of the Chuck Huckelberry loop temporarily closing for construction

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Departmentis working on a sewer improvement project which affects the Chuck Huckelberry loop.

Beginning June 12 part of the loop will be closed from Wade McLean Neighborhood Parkto Twin Peaks road for construction.

Town of Marana Parks and Recreation Deputy Director, Wayne Barnett said, “If you’ve ridden in the section, you know it can get a little bit choppy and so we’re going to benefit from this project with a stretch of brand new path for users to walk and ride on.”

Plans during the closure include:

existing path will be removed

drainage issues will be addressed

new path will be paved and striped

“It’s going to address some issues that we’ve had with drainage in that area, drainage and ponding,” Barnett said. “So there will be some filling in that area that’s going to help us mitigate some of those issues.”

The pathway is expected to be completed and reopened by July 2, however, work will still continue.

“Pima County and Borderland Construction will continue working but it won’t impact the path. So there will be planting of new trees and new shrubbery and there will be some rainwater drainage basins,” Barnett said. “And those basins are intended to just provide water to support the new plantings.”

This project is separate from the project to connect the loop to North Marana– that project is expected to be completed later this summer or early fall.

