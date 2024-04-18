Construction underway to connect Chuck Huckelberry Loop to North Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The popular trail system, Chuck Huckelberry Loop, will be connect to North Marana—and about 30,000 more people—later this year.

According to the Town of Marana’s Director of Parks and Recreation, Jim Conroy, the new connection will run from North of Avra Valley Road to the Gladden Farms area.

He said, “The project that we’re currently working on is going to go behind the CalPortland Cement Plant and will connect us to another 6 ½ miles.”

Conroy said they have been working on this highly anticipated project for years, “We receive more inquiries about this project than any project that we currently have.”

Marana resident Jim Curran is training for an Ironman race and utilizes the trail system for his triathlon training.

“I use the loop to practice for both the bike and run,” Curran said. “I do the entire Santa Cruz trail down, back and back again - getting about 107 miles. I then run part of this loop, the part around the mountain, I just love it there.”

Curran is excited for the connection project and explained the longer the trail is, the better it is for him.

“I’d like to do less down and back,” Curran said. “So if I can stretch another six miles then come back, that's another 12 or 13 miles. That’s perfect.”

Conroy said the trail system is used by walkers, runners, cyclists and everyone in between. It also helps to keep people safe and off roads.

The project is expected to cost $4 million. The majority of funding is coming from Town of Marana impact fees, while $670,000 is from the Pima County Flood Control District. The project is expected to be completed late summer or early fall of 2024.