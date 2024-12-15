Over 3,600 wreaths were laid at Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Marana to honor veterans

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday morning in Marana, over 1,000 people gathered at the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery to participate in the ‘National Wreaths Across America Day.’

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization with a mission to, ‘Remember the fallen. Honor those who serve. Teach the next generation the value of freedom.’

From the West Coast to the East Coast and at the same time, ceremonies were held honoring veterans who have lost their lives.

“The same words are being spoken for all these heroes across the country. This year 3.1 million wreaths are being laid,” Location Coordinator, Lori Schaeffler said.

This year over 3,600 of the wreaths were laid at the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana.

“It’s not to decorate the graves, it’s not a Christmas wreath, it’s a wreath in honor of that hero’s service to our country,” Schaeffler said.

The nonprofit was started in 2007, with the annual tradition in Marana starting in 2009.

“Our first year we started was at Marana Mortuary, we laid 36 wreaths. My wreaths came by FedEx,” Schaeffler said. “This year it came by an 18-wheeler and I got 18 pallets of wreaths.”

Jason Damron made the cross-country trip to deliver them. He picks them up in St. Louis and usually makes three to six stops in the Arizona area. He got his trucking company involved with the organization about 10 years ago.

“It’s the most important load and most precious load I’ll haul all year,” Damron said. “So starting tomorrow I’m looking forward to next year.”

This is all volunteer work.

“As a veteran, this is the best way I know to give back and honor and respect the brothers and sisters that have fallen to help keep this country free,” Damron said.

Schaeffler says she wants families to see that their loved ones haven’t been forgotten.

“It means a lot because a veteran dies twice,” she said. “Once when they die and once when we stop saying their name.”

So as each wreath is laid, the veteran's name is also said.

“Many of these people probably died with just being alone, like that last breath was probably taken alone so it’s important to let them know that we did not forget about them even in that time during war,” Army veteran Kia McLin said.

Back in September, we did a story about the need for wreath sponsorships.

“At that time we were like 2,800 short,” Schaeffler said. “Well we ended up going over by 800.”

Those extras will go to other local cemeteries to honor veterans laid to rest there.