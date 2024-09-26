'Now it’s our job to honor them as they’ve honored us'; Veterans to be honored through Wreaths Across America

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — “Remember the fallen. Honor those who serve. Teach the next generation the value of freedom,” is the mission of nonprofit, Wreaths Across America.

In some of our neighborhoods, the nonprofit is working with local cemeteries to help do that, including the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana.

Each year thousands of cemeteries, including several here in Southern Arizona, participate in the annual tradition of placing wreaths on the graves of veterans.

Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator, Lori Schaeffler has been working towards the mission for the last 15 years. She explains that very early on, she knew this was work she needed to continue after speaking to the mother of two veterans who had wreaths placed on their graves.

She says the mother told her, “You do not realize what it means that you guys honored my two sons. I thought everybody forgot.” Schaefller said, “She had tears rolling down her and from that point on my husband and I were like, ‘we’ve gotta keep doing this.’”

She says this year they are hoping to have about 3,800 wreaths to lay at the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana, located at 15950 N. Luckett Rd.

“We don’t bring politics or religion into this at all. It’s just about the veterans on that day,” Schaeffler said.

She says that about 3,000 people came out last year to make it possible. They are now looking for volunteers and wreath sponsorships to be able to do the same this year.

“Now it’s our job to honor them as they’ve honored us,” Schaeffler said.

The ceremony and wreath placement will be held at the cemetery on Saturday, December 14.