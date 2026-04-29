One in custody, search continues for suspect after stolen vehicle found in Marana, police say

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is in custody, and police are searching for another after a reported stolen vehicle was discovered at a Marana business Tuesday afternoon, the Marana Police Department confirmed.

Officers with the Marana Police Department located the vehicle parked near the intersection of Silverbell and Cortaro Roads. According to investigators, two subjects associated with the vehicle fled the scene on foot as officers approached.

Authorities believe at least one of the individuals was also involved in a shoplifting incident at the business where the car was parked.

While one suspect was quickly located and detained by officers, the second individual remains outstanding.

The search intensified as the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Ranger helicopter was called in to assist ground units in canvassing the surrounding area.

No descriptions of the outstanding suspect have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates as more information becomes available.