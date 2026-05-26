Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

"One confirmed victim" as Marana Police investigate homicide

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police in Marana say officers are investigating a homicide with limited details.

According to a news release sent Monday evening, Marana Police Sergeant Vincent Rizzi says the homicide happened in the area of Silverbell and Nueva Vista, which is just north of Coyote Trail Elementary School. Officers did not say what time this happened Monday.

Officers say there is one confirmed victim and police are not looking for anyone in connection to this investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN 9 as we learn more.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Report a typo

Team Near You

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce