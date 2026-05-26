"One confirmed victim" as Marana Police investigate homicide

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police in Marana say officers are investigating a homicide with limited details.

According to a news release sent Monday evening, Marana Police Sergeant Vincent Rizzi says the homicide happened in the area of Silverbell and Nueva Vista, which is just north of Coyote Trail Elementary School. Officers did not say what time this happened Monday.

Officers say there is one confirmed victim and police are not looking for anyone in connection to this investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN 9 as we learn more.