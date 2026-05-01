NTSB report details deadly April plane crash in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board reveals new details about the April 8 crash at Marana Regional Airport that claimed the lives of Rio Nuevo Board treasurer Chris Sheafe, 81, and his wife, Jacque Sheafe.

Federal investigators say a prominent Tucson business leader and his wife were killed when their plane overran a secondary runway.

The runway was in use while the airport’s main runway was closed for construction.

The couple was returning from Indianapolis after watching the University of Arizona Wildcats compete in the Final Four.

According to the report, the single-engine Piper PA-32R-301T Saratoga II TC, registered as N4190E, was attempting to land on Runway 3.

Runway 3 is approximately 3,000 feet shorter than the primary strip, providing a much narrower margin for the high-performance aircraft.

Investigators found that the aircraft approached the airport at speeds significantly higher than recommended for the landing configuration.

Recorded flight data shows the plane was traveling at 169 knots on its downwind leg and 120 knots on short final during its first landing attempt.

The pilot elected to perform a "go-around" after the first approach but remained below the standard traffic pattern altitude during the second circuit.

During the second landing attempt, the aircraft touched down but was unable to stop before the end of the pavement.

The plane slid off the runway into a wide ditch and was immediately consumed by a post-impact fire.

Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene by the Northwest Fire District.

The NTSB noted that Sheafe was an experienced pilot with an instrument rating who had been flying on BasicMed since his last medical certificate expired in 2023.

While no mechanical failures were identified in the initial site survey, investigators are continuing to examine the engine and flight control systems.

A final report determining the probable cause of the accident is expected to take 12 to 24 months to complete.