No seat belts on school bus involved in Marana crash raising questions about Arizona laws

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Many questions surrounding seat belt safety resurfaced after the crash in Marana on Tuesday involving a school bus and another vehicle.

According to the superintendent in Kingman, the bus involved in this crash did not have seat belts. Several students and staff were injured in the crash. In the past, incidents with more serious injuries led to nationwide calls for change.

Arizona is one of eight states that does not require seat belts on school buses, despite strong recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB conducted an investigation on seat belt safety in school buses after a crash in 2020 that killed two people, including a 7-year-old.

School buses are built to not require seat belts because they're designed for compartmentalization. The concept means the seats are built close together with enough cushion to absorb high impact.

Arizona lawmakers have made attempts to introduce a seat belt safety law for school buses, but there hasn't been enough support to pass a bill yet.