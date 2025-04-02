Interim complaint identifies suspect in Interstate 10 bus crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An interim complaint on the bus crash that took place on Interstate 10 near the West Tangerine Road exit in Marana, Tuesday identifies the suspect who allegedly caused the crash as Nicolas Luis Rodriguez.

According to the complaint, Rodriguez was traveling eastbound on I-10 in a 2012 Volvo XC60, approaching milepost 240, in the middle lane, when he suddenly moved to the "number 3" or right lane and struck the left side of the bus.

The impact pushed the bus out of the lane and onto the shoulder, the complaint said. The bus then overcorrected to its left, causing it to cross the travel lanes and go into the median.

The bus rotated clockwise and fell onto its side, sliding 50 feet.

Both drivers were evaluated at the scene for impairment. The bus driver was determined not to be impaired, the complaint said.

Rodriguez displayed signs and symptoms of impairment through his field sobriety tests, the complaint said. He was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Rodriguez told a trooper that he was on his way to a job interview in Oro Valley and his exit was 240, the complaint said.

He told the trooper that he was in the middle lane, and the bus came alongside him to his right. When he merged, he collided with the bus, the complaint said.

Rodriguez told the trooper that he had smoked marijuana two days before the crash. He provided a saliva sample, which yielded a positive result for cannabis (THC). Rodriguez provided blood samples via search warrant, which are pending, the complaint said.

Rodriguez is being accused of three counts of aggravated assault, according to the complaint.