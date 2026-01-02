New Walmart potentially coming to Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Walmart recently purchased land in Marana near Interstate 10 and West Tangerine Road.

According to records filed with the Pima County Recorder’s Office, Walmart, Inc., purchased the vacant land, located within Crossroads at Gladden, for nearly $9.8 million from Tangerine 2021 LLC at the end of last year.

According to documents, uses could include a discount department store, membership warehouse club, grocery store, drug store or pharmacy, a “dollar” store, quick lube or oil change facility.

According to the Town of Marana, the town has not yet received any plans for the proposed Walmart.