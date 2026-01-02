Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

New Walmart potentially coming to Marana

Walmart
Steven Senne/AP
FILE - A Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass, Sept. 3, 2019. A man opened fire on police inside an Indiana Walmart before he was shot and killed by officers late Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, authorities said. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Walmart
Posted

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Walmart recently purchased land in Marana near Interstate 10 and West Tangerine Road.

According to records filed with the Pima County Recorder’s Office, Walmart, Inc., purchased the vacant land, located within Crossroads at Gladden, for nearly $9.8 million from Tangerine 2021 LLC at the end of last year.

According to documents, uses could include a discount department store, membership warehouse club, grocery store, drug store or pharmacy, a “dollar” store, quick lube or oil change facility.

According to the Town of Marana, the town has not yet received any plans for the proposed Walmart.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce