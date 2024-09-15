Watch Now
New section of Chuck Huckelberry Loop officially opens

KGUN9
MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new section of the Chuck Huckelberry Loop officially opened to the public on Saturday, September 14.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new CalPortland Loop connection at the Gladden Farms Soccer Fields to celebrate the connection’s opening after the years of work that went into making the project a reality.

The entire loop system now connects to North Marana with the roughly 1.5 mile connection which runs from about Avra Valley Rd to the Gladden Farms area. The loop is now over 137 miles. The majority of the funding for the $4 million project came from Town of Marana impact fees, with $670,000 coming from the Pima Flood Control District.

