MUSD welcomes students to new K-8 school in Gladden Farms

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — School is almost back in session for the Marana Unified School District, and hundreds of students from pre-K through eighth grade will be starting the school year on a brand-new campus.

Tangerine Farms K-8 is located at 10300 W. Mike Etter Blvd.

The over 90,000 square foot building can accommodate up to 800 students, but there’s still room to expand if eventually needed, as it’s located in the growing Gladden Farms neighborhood.

According to a press release from the district, there are 29 classrooms with three flexible classrooms per grade level.

This is the third K-8 school in the district.

“We have an opportunity for kids to come in and learn and grow. When they first start school in preschool and kindergarten, staying in the same community, and then really meeting their needs, and really looking into what their interests and strengths are, and really tailoring that as they go all the way through middle school," the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Mark Goligoski, said.

The school was approved by voters in 2022 in Proposition 491, with a $40 million budget.

This is one of two new schools for MUSD opening this school year. The second is Marana Vista Academy, a personalized learning high school.