Plans for MUSD's $90 million capital improvement bond

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — In 2022, voters in Marana passed Proposition 491 which is a $90 million capital improvement bond for the Marana Unified School District.

The money is divided into four main categories:



$40 million: New K-8 school

$29.8 million: Renovations to existing schools

$10.9 million: Security, safety and tech upgrades

$9.4 million: transportation improvements

Bond sales in 2023 and 2024 each totaled $35 million and the final $20 million will come next year.

Some projects are already underway, but MUSD’s Superintendent, Dan Streeter said more will be starting once school is out.

“I think almost every single one of our schools will have some type of project happening over the summer,” Streeter said.

Some of these projects will include improvements to restrooms at middle school and high schools, parking lots and playgrounds.

“We’ve done an assessment of all our elementary playgrounds,” Streeter said. “We’re doing some replacements at some campuses… and then we’re doing a lot of painting and recoating.”

By the end of this school year the district plans to have the groundbreaking of their new school. The school will have capacity for up to 800 students.

Streeter said, “The new K-8 is in the North Marana area, so it will be closely located to both Estes Elementary School and as well as our current Gladden Farms Elementary School, so when that school opens you’ll see some enrollment from each of those campuses.”

Streeter said the school is currently on schedule and on budget. It is set to open fall of 2025.