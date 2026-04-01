Middle school students fundraise to send a Korean War veteran on an Honor Flight

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Seventh and eighth graders in the National Junior Honor Society and Student Council at Legacy Traditional School - Northwest Tucson spent almost an entire school year working to support Honor Flight Southern Arizona.

Through various events, including dances and a carnival, the students raised the funds to give Korean War veteran John Carlstrom an experience he will remember forever.

"I couldn’t be more proud of our student body, our Student Council and our NJHS, and I know we’re all just so thrilled and excited for him, that he gets to go and do this part of his life that he’s going to remember," NJHS President, Gigi Hand said.

Carlstrom, who turns 97 next month, will soon fly to the nation's capital to tour the memorials dedicated to military service.

"I had thought about this honor flight for many years," Carlstrom said.

The Honor Flight is scheduled to depart on June 1 and return to Tucson on June 3.

"I’m impressed with their activity and the planning and actual work that they did to make this happen for me. This is really quite an honor, and I’ll remember it always," Carlstrom said.

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