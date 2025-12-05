Marana’s Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting is this Saturday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Food, music and a 45-foot Christmas tree are some of what you’ll find at Marana’s Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 6.

The annual event runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ed Honea Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive.

“There’s a lot for everyone and really you only need to bring cash for the food and for your holiday shopping needs,” said Shelby Scheer, Marana’s recreation supervisor for events. “We do try to provide a really affordable, enjoyable experience for everybody.”

Attractions include:

20 performances across two stages

free photos with Santa

free activities for kids

dozens of artisan and crafts vendors at the ‘Mistletoe Market’

30+ food trucks



“We really do try to support business,” Scheer said. “Our events are platforms for local businesses, and we think that our festival is for everyone.”

KGUN 9

Saturday’s tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m.

“It has over 100,000 lights and there’s over 150,000 lights in the other landscape trees,” Scheer said.

The thousands of lights are synchronized to a dozen holiday songs – and one song yet to be publicly revealed.

“We have a surprise song this year that’s a very popular song that’s in the zeitgeist right now,” Scheer said.

While Saturday’s event kicks off the Christmas Tree and Musical Night Show, you can catch the approximately 15-minute shows every night through December 28, which run every half hour from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Parking for the event is available in the green lots. There will be a designated lot for accessible parking at Marana Health.

Town of Marana

There are currently road closures on Civic Center Drive and Marana Main Street for the event. They will reopen on Monday morning.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to benefit the Marana Food Bank and Community Resource Center.