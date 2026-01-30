Marana Unified School District opens new building for students with emotional disabilities

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Unified School District recently celebrated the completion of a new facility designed to better serve students with emotional and behavioral needs.

The over $2 million project, funded by impact fees, provides a significantly expanded space for 5th through 8th graders in Program Inspire, which serves those who need a more structured learning environment with specially trained teachers and intervention specialists.

The building features specialized furniture in a sensory room and quiet spaces designed with students' specific needs in mind.

"We've got opportunities for them to have space to work alone when they need to cool down, calm down, reset," said Tiffany Hodge, Exceptional Student Services Director for Marana USD.

Principal Sarah Kacer explained that students typically spend about 6 months to a year in the program, with the ultimate goal of transitioning back to their neighborhood schools.

Students currently in the program have responded positively to their new learning environment.

"One of the main things we work on with our students is that sense of pride and responsibility and they feel that, they feel that Program Inspire is their own – it's their space, it's not the teacher's space, it's not the district's space. This is their space," said Hodge.

Placement in the program is determined by the district’s Individualized Education Plan team.

