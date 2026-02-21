Marana teen working to help women experiencing homelessness

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Marana High School sophomore has turned a simple class assignment into a community-wide effort to help women experiencing homelessness.

Sixteen-year-old Hayden Henneberger started collecting items for her ‘Women’s Drive’ earlier this month after being assigned a passion project in one of her classes. What began as schoolwork quickly evolved into something much bigger.

"When we got our first donation, I was really excited, because there's always that feeling that 'what if no one donates, then what am I going to do?'" Henneberger said.

The teen's motivation comes from personal experience with homelessness in the community.

"I grew up in an area where homelessness was very prevalent around me,” Henneberger said. “And it's sad, because I know a lot of them can be self-inflicted, but a lot of other things are just like – life hit them and they don't know what to do.”

She’s collecting feminine hygiene products, non-perishable food items, socks, hats and gloves. The drive is being hosted at Eden's Echo Country Store, where Henneberger works part-time.

After donations are collected, she will work with the Marana Food Bank and local churches to package donations and distribute them to women in need.

"I know when I do things to help others, it makes me feel good, so I feel like it helps them. They feel good, I feel good. So I feel like overall it brings happiness and joy to the community, knowing that they're doing something to help," Henneberger said.

Donations will be collected at Eden's Echo Country Store, located at 11320 W Tangerine Rd STE 108, through the end of the month.

