Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

Marana shelter takes in more than 20 animals from hoarding case

Hope Animal Shelter and Sanctuary took in over 20 animals from a hoarding case in Santa Cruz County and are now making sure they’re all healthy before adopting them out.
Marana shelter takes in more than 20 animals from hoarding case
Screenshot 2025-08-29 at 5.27.56 AM.png
Posted

Hope Animal Shelter and Sanctuary in Marana has taken in 22 cats and one dog after a hoarding case left dozens of animals in unsafe conditions.

The animals came from a home in Santa Cruz County where more than 60 cats, along with goats and dogs, were found. Santa Cruz County Animal Control, already overwhelmed, reached out for help.

“These cats were denied clean water, toys, bedding, they were just living in bare rooms,” said Susan Scherl, the shelter’s executive director and founder.

The animals at Hope are now safe but still need vaccinations, testing and spay or neuter surgeries before they can be adopted.

Scherl said many hoarding cases begin with good intentions but can quickly spiral out of control. The remaining animals are still being removed from the home. Hope Animal Shelter is asking for donations to help with the care of the rescued pets.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism