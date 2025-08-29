Marana shelter takes in more than 20 animals from hoarding case

Hope Animal Shelter and Sanctuary in Marana has taken in 22 cats and one dog after a hoarding case left dozens of animals in unsafe conditions.

The animals came from a home in Santa Cruz County where more than 60 cats, along with goats and dogs, were found. Santa Cruz County Animal Control, already overwhelmed, reached out for help.

“These cats were denied clean water, toys, bedding, they were just living in bare rooms,” said Susan Scherl, the shelter’s executive director and founder.

The animals at Hope are now safe but still need vaccinations, testing and spay or neuter surgeries before they can be adopted.

Scherl said many hoarding cases begin with good intentions but can quickly spiral out of control. The remaining animals are still being removed from the home. Hope Animal Shelter is asking for donations to help with the care of the rescued pets.