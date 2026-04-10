Marana seeking feedback on a multi-purpose project

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is asking for your input on a multi-purpose project that will help with drainage and provide recreation space.

“We want something more than just a drainage ditch, we want to provide recreational opportunities and something that our residents can enjoy,” said Mitchell Raum, who is a Public Works Business Process Analyst with the Town of Marana.

He says this project will provide a lot of opportunities for growth and development in Northwest Marana.

“We decided that we could expand this drainage area, remove the Barnett Road and possibly make something that’s a lot more fun for everyone,” Raum said.

He says the removal of Barnett Road shouldn’t have a large impact on traffic in the area.

“We’re very early in the design and planning phase, so we are continuing to look at that and making sure that if this project were to move forward that this would be something that wouldn’t have a massive effect on the residents,” he said.

Project plans include a multi-use path.

Raum says this is a project the town has been looking at since the early 2000s, but it’s become more of a priority as the town has grown.

“We need to make sure that we are providing an easy area to develop and something that residents will like to access and enjoy,” he said. “So it’s more than just the drainage, it’s also providing recreation and connectivity to the people that live here.”

If you want to help guide the future planning and design of the project, you can fill out this survey.