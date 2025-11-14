Marana resident creates a community food resource for neighbors in need

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Marana resident has transformed her garage into a neighborhood resource, providing free food to families in the Gladden Farms community who are struggling to put food on the table.

Robin Taylor started the effort just over a week ago with less than $200 of her own money, but it has quickly grown into a community-wide initiative with dozens of neighbors contributing donations.

Taylor said she was inspired after watching a TikTok video about similar community efforts. With everything happening in the country recently, she knew she wanted to do something to help her neighbors.

"And it just took off," she said. "Everybody just started showing up for everybody."

The food resource specifically serves the Gladden Farms neighborhood.

"I think that in this community up here – a lot of people probably aren't used to needing a lot of help," Taylor said.

However, she has witnessed firsthand that many people do need help right now, but some feel ashamed to ask for it, but she wants them to know there is no judgment.

"There's people who have been laid off, or the government not getting paid, there's all kinds of reasons, and there's no judgment here," Taylor said.

She says there are really no words to describe the support from the community to make this all possible.

“Our tables are getting depleted on Sunday, and people kept showing up and putting more food on the table. And then look, I mean, people just keep pouring in. It is amazing," she said.

What began as one person's idea to help has evolved into a true demonstration of neighborly support.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.