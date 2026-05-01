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Marana Prosecutor's office reviewing video of alleged animal abuse at pet salon

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KGUN 9
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MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana Prosecutor's office is reviewing a viral video of a groomer allegedly harming a dog at Prancin' Paws Pet Spaw on North Silverbell Road.

Marana Police Department issued a statement on social media Thursday saying it was aware of the incident.

The statement went on to say that the case was being presented to Marana's Prosecutor's Office for review.

Read the full statement here:

The Marana Police Department is aware of an incident involving a dog at Prancin' Paws Pet Spaw. There is a video circulating that depicts two employees with the dog inside of the business. We are aware of the actions of one employee's treatment of the dog. The case was reported to Marana Animal Control, who took the initial report and viewed the video surveillance footage. We are presenting this case to the Town of Marana Prosecutor's Office for review, given the totality of the circumstances.
Marana Police Department

In a statement issued by Prancin' Paws on Monday, spa management said the person in the video seen mistreating the dog was no longer employed with the business.

"We want everyone to know that we do not tolerate or condone any type of mistreatment of the pets in our care," the statement said. "We take swift actions against anyone who behaves in this manner, regardless of their position."

The post said the person was also a minority member and that they were in the process of removing them from salon ownership.

"We have also seen the video that has gone viral of a FORMER employee mistreating a pet. We want everyone to know that we do not tolerate or condone any type of mistreatment of the pets in our care. We take swift actions against anyone who behaves in this manner, regardless of their position. We are here to serve this community and its pet owners with the best service possible. We sincerely apologize and hope everyone understands. This individual was also a minority member, and we are in the process of removing them from our salon ownership.

Sincerely,

Prancin Paws Pet Spaw management.
Prancin' Paws Pet Spaw management.

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