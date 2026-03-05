Marana Police Department brings back its bike patrol unit

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department recently brought back its bike patrol unit after more than a decade without it.

The unit’s focus will be on patrolling business plazas, neighborhoods and the portion of the Chuck Huckelberry Loop in Marana.

“I have been here for 17 years at Marana Police Department, and I’ve wanted to do bike patrol for 17 years at Marana Police Department,” said Sergeant Neil Jordan. “So I’m very excited to do it.”

Sgt. Jordan is now achieving this dream of his, as he works alongside three other officers in the newly recreated unit.

He says funding of about $11,000 from the town helped make this a reality.

“That’s how we were able to get the bikes, and we were able to get the uniforms as well as other equipment,” he said. “We’re looking at different options in the future, so we can hopefully expand this unit.”

He says an uptick in shoplifting in the community was a reason for bringing it back.

“This right now will give us the visibility to be out in the hot spot areas where this is constantly happening in,” he said. “We believe that this is a great route for us to not only engage with the community but be visible and be present in those areas to help stop those things.”

Within twenty minutes of the team’s first deployment, they made an arrest.

“It’s not always about arrests, I want to make sure that’s very clear,” said Sgt. Jordan. “It’s about checking in on the homeless population, it’s about going on the Loop and making sure people aren’t hurt and can’t call 911.”

Officer Michael Jennings is no stranger to bike patrol, having done it for several years at another agency.

“You can hear things more easily, you can see things,” he said. “So you’re right there, right up in it. It’s a lot easier to detect things that you’re looking for.”

As of now, the team is deployed on their bikes at least once a week.