Marana planning commission unanimously approves new data center regulations for town council review

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday evening on proposed regulations for data centers in the town, focusing on noise near neighborhoods and decommissioning requirements for any data centers built within town limits, however some residents don't think it's enough.

The regulations are designed to support existing rules in Marana's Land Development Code. After the planning commission approved them, the proposed regulations were sent to the Marana Town Council for consideration.

Data centers have been a growing topic in Marana, with the rezoning for one data center already approved near Luckett Road and an application for a second project submitted to the Marana Town Council.

Not everyone was pleased with the outcome...

"I didn't even know that this was happening until the public notice went out," Marana Councilmember-Elect Jackie McGuire said.

MacGuire said the council did not share all documents related to the regulations during their public meeting and expressed frustration over a lack of community involvement in drafting the ordinance.

"It's extremely disappointing to see them do this without a lot of visibility into who is involved in writing the ordinance...when they have so many outspoken people who've wanted to be a part of this process," McGuire said. "Why are they still not engaging those people?"

McGuire also raised concerns about whether the council fully understands the broader impacts data centers could have on Marana.

"There are so many other issues associated with data centers that I think over the last several months have become extremely clear all over national news," McGuire said. "They just don't go far enough and don't address enough of the potential negative impacts."

The planning commission acknowledged public concerns, with Marana Planning Commissioner David Bowen addressing issues raised by residents.

"People had valid concerns and had valid concerns, with water and electricity being among them," Bowen said. "However, we have taken all those things and built them into current regulations, and it's a fluid and evolving part of our town code."

Some residents remained unconvinced. Resident Sue Ritz pushed back on the commission's approach.

"You guys don't have the tools that you need. You think you can do this on your own; you cannot," Ritz said.

The proposed regulations will now go before the Marana Town Council for consideration.