Marana mayor highlights infrastructure plans during State of the Town address

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Mayor Jon Post outlined plans for the growing community during his State of the Town address on Thursday.

The sold-out event, attended by hundreds, was themed ‘Building the Town of Tomorrow.’

"It’s great to have all these people here rooting for the success of the Town of Marana, because they benefit as well," Post said.

Post highlighted the Marana Regional Airport, which was recognized as Airport of the Year by the Arizona Aviation Safety Advisory Group.

"We’re not stopping there. We’re building a new airport tower,” Post said. “This is a project that will quite literally elevate Marana Regional Airport to a new level. The tower will strengthen operations, enhance safety and expand our economic opportunity for our community.”

Post also spoke on numerous road projects in the town, including the Tangerine, Cortaro and Moore Road interchange projects, and the impact he hopes RTA Next will have.

"You can’t have a State of the Town without a Mayor talking about roads," Post said.

Post recognized projects completed in the past year, like the Marana Aquatic and Recreation Center.

He wrapped up by highlighting a drainage project planned for North Marana.

"Barnett Linear Park will combine drainage infrastructure with recreation space, creating a place where people can walk, bike and spend time outdoors," Post said.

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