Marana High School math teacher receives Yale Educator Award

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Marana High School math teacher was recently honored with an award for outstanding educators from Yale University.

Mark Bixby, who has spent the last fifteen years teaching at Marana High School, prides himself on trying to make a sometimes intimidating subject, like statistics, as easy as possible for students to understand.

“I make the material engaging and interesting and relevant to them, and it’s causing a lot of interest in the subject,” Bixby said.

Student Jay Edwards, who is currently being taught by Bixby for a second year, described him as understanding and helpful.

“If you’re stuck on something, he won’t just give you the answer; he’ll help you figure it out so that you understand it,” Edwards said.

Bixby, who teaches Honors Geometry and Advanced Placement Statistics, said earlier this month an unexpected package was delivered to his classroom.

“I opened it up and read the letter, and I was just like in awe, like jaw dropped to the floor,” he said.

Inside was an award from Yale. He was one of this year’s recipients of a Yale Educator Award. According to Yale’s website, 61 teachers and 26 counselors from across the world received the award.

Bixby had been nominated for the award by his former student and Class of 2025 Salutatorian, Bryce Falkoff.

“It’s an honor, honestly, to have him (Falkoff) even think of me as the guy that helped push him to where he wants to go, which is artificial intelligence and data science,” Bixby said.

Bixby said seeing students’ success and interacting with them is his favorite part of the job.

“Makes me feel like I have a purpose in doing what I’m doing.”