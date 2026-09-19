Marana High School community gathers to remember 15-year-old Corey Roper at candlelight vigil

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Editor's note: This story discusses suicide and self-harm. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach additional resources with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The Marana High School community gathered at Picture Rock Park to hold a vigil in memory of 15-year-old student Corey Roper, who died by suicide at Marana High School on the morning of Sept. 8.

Hundreds of people attended the vigil to share the impact Corey had on their lives — from his constant jokes and contagious energy to the love he had for everyone around him.

His mother, Tiffany Roper, addressed the crowd with a message of gratitude and grief.

"I have always called my children my heart and soul, so it's been very difficult now that my soul has left me, and I'm not really sure how to move forward now," Roper said. "I just want all of you to know that I thank you so much for coming out here for my baby, for showing that he was loved, for showing that he was cared for."

His sister, Lette Roper, also shared gratitude for the time she got to spend with her brother.

"I'd like to say that Corey's a really great brother," Lette Roper said. "I'm happy that I got to live most of my life with him."

Kyndra Schrader, a Marana High School alumna, organized the vigil. She said seeing the community come together has given Marana hope during this tragedy.

"It means a lot to see all the people showing up right now, already seeing people show up to be here for Cory and for his peers, for the community, for each other," Schrader said.

Schrader, who has her own experience struggling with mental health, had a message for anyone who may be going through a difficult time.

"Whether it's your mom, your spouse, your family members, your teachers, or your counselors, anybody, find someone you can talk to and get through it." Schrader said. "It's not impossible to get through, but you're not going to be able to do it by yourself," Schrader said.

Community members also shared what Corey meant to them.

"Corey changed so many lives in so many ways and I'll forever miss him," one attendee said.

"I hope wherever you are, you're resting in peace Corey," another community member said.

Tiffany Roper urged anyone who is struggling to seek support.

"Please make sure that you are also getting support because I can't bear to lose another one in our community to something like this," Tiffany Roper said.

"I've always told my kids to remember it's not a bad life. It's just a bad day. And tomorrow brings something new."

If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988.

Additional mental health resources can be found at this link.