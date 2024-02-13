Marana Food Bank cuts ribbon on new management at local food bank

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Food Bank & Community Resource Center is back serving the local community.

In October, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona announced a shift in management at the Marana location, citing changing needs.

In December, the Food Bank reopened its doors under a partnership between the Sahuarita Food Bank and the town of Marana.

The goal, to create an organization in Marana similar to the Sahaurita Food Bank that can operate on its own.

"That's really what we believe in, you know, let's get people in the door, get them fed and their families taken care of," said Carlos Valles, Executive Director of the Sahuarita Food Bank, "And let's work. Let's see if their are other opportunities. And those are some of the things that we will be implementing in the coming years."

For now, the location will be run in partnership.

The hours and address for the Food Bank can be found here.