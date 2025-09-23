Marana first responders to play in softball game on Friday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana first responders will be stepping up to the plate Friday night, literally, as part of a National Night Out softball game.
National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.
The event will take place on Friday, September 26, at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N Silverbell Rd.
It starts at 5 p.m. with some free activities, food trucks and the chance to check out some first responder vehicles.
Then the softball game between the Northwest Fire District and the Marana Police Department starts at 6 p.m.
Madison Thomas joined KGUN 9 in July of 2023 as a multimedia journalist. She graduated from Arizona State University in May of 2023 with a degree in journalism and mass communication. She has lived in Arizona her entire life and grew up in Douglas. Madison is thrilled to share the stories from the community she grew up in. Share your story ideas and important issues with Madison by emailing madison.thomas@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.
