Marana first responders to play in softball game on Friday

Cheer on the Northwest Fire District and the Marana Police Department
KGUN 9
MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana first responders will be stepping up to the plate Friday night, literally, as part of a National Night Out softball game.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.

The event will take place on Friday, September 26, at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N Silverbell Rd.

It starts at 5 p.m. with some free activities, food trucks and the chance to check out some first responder vehicles.

Then the softball game between the Northwest Fire District and the Marana Police Department starts at 6 p.m.

