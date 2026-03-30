Marana families regain water after weeks-long dispute over shared well

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A rural Marana community is seeing water flow again after families say they went weeks without it during a dispute over a shared well.

Felicia Winhold said the moment water returned to her home was something her family will not forget.

“It’s indescribable to be honest,” Winhold said. “It definitely was a moment of celebration when we finally had water coming out of the faucet.”

The situation came to light on March 9, when Diane Call’s husband emailed KGUN 9, saying they and another family on North Sassy Drive had been cut off from a shared well and left without running water.

KGUN 9 first spoke with Call on March 10, a day after that initial outreach, as families said they were still without water.

“And now our two families have been without water for almost two months,” Call said.

The land includes five properties that share access to a single well. Three of those properties are owned, including homes belonging to Call’s family, Winhold’s family, and a third property where the well is located. Residents say the owner does not live there full-time.

Documents provided by the families show a well-share agreement giving each property a one-fifth interest in the well, along with access through an 80-by-80-foot easement.

“We’ve been living here for 25 years,” Call said. “We’ve all peacefully shared the water as was set out, as was designated by the original owners.”

Call and Winhold said the situation changed when a new owner took over the property where the well sits. They allege the neighbor cut off access to the well and damaged it. KGUN 9 has not independently verified those claims.

“We have to go to our neighbors who have wells or anywhere we can just fill up our five gallons,” Call said.

Without running water, families said they relied on neighbors and spent hours hauling water for basic needs like showering, washing clothes and caring for animals.

Court records show Winhold filed an injunction against harassment, which ordered no contact and protected access to the well.

On March 17, deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrested the neighbor for violating that court order.

Days later, families say the well was restored and water service returned.

KGUN 9 spoke with Winhold again on March 26, after the water had been restored.

“I’m just happy that my daughter is able to get the basic necessities and it just makes me happy that neither one of us, especially her having to go through this anymore,” Winhold said.

The dispute is expected to continue in civil court.

KGUN 9 made multiple attempts to contact the neighbor for comment but has not received a response.

