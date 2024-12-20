Late Marana Mayor Ed Honea's memorial service on Saturday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, December 21 the memorial service will be held for Marana’s late mayor Ed Honea who passed away last month at the age of 77.

The service will take place at the newly renamed Ed Honea Marana Municipal Complex located at 11555 W Civic Center Dr. at 1 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive around 12:30pm. The entire community is invited to attend.

“We are expecting it to have a great turnout, just because he was so loved by the entire community,” Assistant to the Town Manager Andrea De La Cruz said. “He loved many people, many people loved him.”

The service will include navy representatives, a color guard and several speakers including his Pastor Dale Moe, Town Manager Terry Rozema, Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy, Congressmen Juan Ciscomani and his son Whit Honea.

Departments across the town have spent the last few weeks planning such an important event to them.

“But one of the biggest things is his family, so we’ve been in touch with kids just making sure that we put something that they approve of and that they know their dad would’ve loved,” De La Cruz said.

A reception will follow for family, close friends and dignitaries.