Karuna Horse Rescue begins build of climate-controlled barn for horses

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Karuna Horse Rescue is bringing its long-awaited vision to life with the construction of a new climate-controlled barn.

The nonprofit has cared for neglected and unwanted horses since 2015. Volunteers say the new facility will provide protection from the desert’s extreme heat and cold, making it easier to care for the 22 horses that call the rescue home. Many require intensive medical treatment and the barn will help with care right on the property.

The project was funded through a $30,000 donation from the Bruce Foundation, which has supported the rescue for years.

“This barn is going to make a huge difference for horses whose health struggles are worsened by severe temperatures,” volunteer Mark Bateman said.

The barn’s first phase is expected to be complete in November and horses will being to use the facility at that time.