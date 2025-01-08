Jon Post appointed as the new mayor of Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jon Post was appointed to fill the vacancy in the town’s mayor position at the town council meeting on Tuesday, January 7.

The town council approved this unanimously.

This comes afterlate Mayor Ed Honea passed away on November 22 last year.

Post was previously serving as the town’s Vice Mayor. He had been serving in the vice mayor position since 2013. Post is a Marana native and is the owner of Post Farms and the Marana Pumpkin Patch. He will serve in the mayor position until a special election is held in 2026. The newly elected person will then serve for the remainder of Honea’s term until 2028.

With Post filling the role, Council Member Roxanne Ziegler was appointed as the town’s new vice mayor.