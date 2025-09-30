Join Marana's trail crew for a day

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is seeking volunteers to help maintain local hiking trails, including areas like the Wild Burro Trail, as part of its 'Trail Crew for a Day' program.

Volunteers will work alongside crew leaders to clear trails, ensure they remain safe for hikers and repair erosion damage. The town will provide tools, though volunteers are welcome to bring their own hand clippers or small folding saws.

Volunteers are asked to wear sturdy boots, long pants, work gloves and bring eye protection.

The next volunteer opportunity is scheduled for October 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Wild Burro Trailhead, 14810 N Secret Springs Dr. Future dates are currently scheduled for November 12 and December 10.

