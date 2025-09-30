Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

Join Marana's trail crew for a day

Wild Burro Trailhead
KGUN 9
Wild Burro Trailhead
Posted

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is seeking volunteers to help maintain local hiking trails, including areas like the Wild Burro Trail, as part of its 'Trail Crew for a Day' program.

Volunteers will work alongside crew leaders to clear trails, ensure they remain safe for hikers and repair erosion damage. The town will provide tools, though volunteers are welcome to bring their own hand clippers or small folding saws.

Volunteers are asked to wear sturdy boots, long pants, work gloves and bring eye protection.

The next volunteer opportunity is scheduled for October 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Wild Burro Trailhead, 14810 N Secret Springs Dr. Future dates are currently scheduled for November 12 and December 10.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism