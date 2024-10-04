It's time for pumpkin picking: Marana Pumpkin Patch reopens Saturday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Despite the hot temps outside, the fall season is here, which means one of Southern Arizona's biggest fall festivals will be opening soon.

The Marana Pumpkin Patch, located on Trico Rd, will open for its 14th season on Saturday, October 5.

While the pumpkin patch may be one of the main attractions, there are also various food options, carnival rides, a train, farm animals, corn maze and more. It’s something that attracts visitors from all across our neighborhoods.

“It's really turned into a really popular tradition for Southern Arizona families,” the pumpkin patch’s owner, Jon Post said.

New this year is a haunted corn maze, which will be open when the sun goes down. Post is excited to have this new attraction for visitors as they get older.

“We had a mother and daughter that went through as a preview the other night as a group, and the mother and daughter left crying and screaming,” Post said. “So, I am so super excited that it's that scary.”

Post says they have a fantastic pumpkin crop this year and this heat we’ve been experiencing recently has been good for the pumpkins.

“They (pumpkins) need heat units in order to finish, and we accumulated a lot of them here in the last week,” he said.

The pumpkin patch is open Thursdays through Sundays until October 27. The haunted corn maze is open Friday and Saturday nights… and of course on Halloween night.