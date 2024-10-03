Busy weekend in Tucson: Festivals, comedy and one giant reptile show

We are in the thick of event season in Tucson, with several major to-dos taking place throughout the weekend.

Lots to choose from. Take your pick:

Rex Allen Days - For Cochise County residents (or Pima County residents looking for a fun day trip,) Rex Allen Days kicks off Thursday night and runs through the weekend. The annual event takes place in Willcox and includes an carnival at Keiller Park, 500 N. Bisbee Ave.; a country fair; a car show; a rodeo and a parade. Get a full rundown through the event's website

and Facebook page.

Tucson Meet Yourself - Tens of thousands are expected downtown this weekend for Tucson Meet Yourself, a celebration of the Tucson's rich cultural tapestry. The annual event kicks off on Friday, Oct. 4, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 6, with more than 75 live performances, 50 food vendors, and cooking and folk art demonstrations. All activities are geared toward celebrating Tucson's eclectic range of music, food, dance and art.

The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Read all about it here.

Dogtoberfest - While several bars and restaurants are celebrating actual Oktoberfest (1912 Brewing and Trail Dust Town among them), Tucson Dog Magazine will be celebrating Dogtoberfest, with an adopt-a-thon from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The event will feature food trucks, low-cost vaccinations and microchipping; a Halloween contest for you and your pups; a kids zone and lots of doggies available for adoption. It takes place at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road, and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tucson Reptile & Amphibian Show - Once a staple at the Tucson Expo Center, thereptile show has relocated for a second year to Old Pueblo Hall at the Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road. The show features just about any reptile and amphibian you can think of, including turtles, rattlers, alligators, cobras, frogs and lizards. There will be a petting zoo for the kids. Admission is $15 for adults; $5 for kids, ages 6-12; and free for 5 and younger. Admission is cash only, but most of the vendors inside of the event take different forms of payment.

Gabriel Iglesias - Gabriel Iglesias has come along way from his first touring gig in Tucson, playing a small club called Bugsy's on North Oracle Road in the late 1990s. This Saturday, the fluffy comedian from Southern California is playing the Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. at 8 p.m. He's gotten so big, even Eegees has a Chocolate Cake-flavored eegee that they are selling in his honor. Proceeds from Chocolate Cake eegees sales will go to Gabriel Iglesias' charity, the Esther Mendez Foundation. Tickets for his show start at $49.