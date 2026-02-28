ICE shows interest in using former prison in Marana as detention facility

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement has posted a notice of its intent to award a sole-source contract to Management and Training Corporation to operate the former state prison in Marana as a detention facility.

ICE's notice, posted this week, states the agency “needs to increase bed capacity to meet the administration’s interior enforcement and border decompression goals.”

One document states the facility should house about 513 male detainees, but another document states the facility must have a capacity of up to 775.

When the former prison was open, its capacity was 500 people, according to the governor's office. Details on how capacity can be increased by more than 50% remain unanswered.

MTC, which operates five ICE detention facilities across the country, purchased the former prison for $15 million last year. According to MTC, the notice is not a contract award, and no final agreement has been made.

In a statement to KGUN 9, MTC said they have been exploring opportunities with several public agencies, including ICE. The statement says in part:

"If an agreement is finalized, our focus will remain on restoring good local jobs, supporting the Marana economy, and operating the facility with high standards of safety, professionalism, and dignity."

Last fall, Kristin Downing formed Pima Resists ICE, also known as PRICE, with several other concerned community members opposed to an ICE detention facility in Marana.

"We knew this was a potential. It was very disheartening for us,” she said. "We thought maybe we had more time to try to stop it, because we know that once it starts, we have to stop it before it starts."

One of Downing's fears is a greater ICE presence in her community.

"I'm just scared for all of our neighbors who just want to live their lives,” she said. “They have these beautiful lives that they've built, and they deserve to live them without being kidnapped off the streets."

Downing said MTC has not met with PRICE, despite requests. She said the group recently met with the Marana Town Manager and Mayor.

"They claim it's going to be the same as before when they had the Marana prison, and it will be a collaborative relationship, and they'll cooperate with MTC, and that's not the case,” she said. “We've given them facts and figures on how ICE detention operate and they don't want to hear it."

In a statement to KGUN 9, the Town of Marana said in part:

“MTC previously operated a detention facility at this location for many years, during which the Town experienced a professional and cooperative relationship. We have communicated with MTC and have been assured they are open to meeting with the Town and residents to address concerns and answer questions should the agreement move forward. At this time, details have not been finalized.”

Downing said PRICE's work is not over.

"We are again looking to see if there's any recourse for lawsuits, petitions, anything we can do to counteract what was put out in the documents by the federal government,” she said.

She said the group will continue reaching out to the town and MTC.

We reached out to ICE for comment, but have not heard back yet.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.