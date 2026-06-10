Hustle on and off the court: Marana brothers launch bin cleaning business to fund basketball camp

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Every bin Isaiah and Aiden Ocejo clean brings them one step closer to the basketball court. The two Marana brothers launched a bin cleaning business this summer with one goal in mind: making it to the NBA.

The brothers offer pressure washing, scrubbing and deodorizing services for trash and recycling bins across Marana and Tucson.

"What inspired me was just like I wanted a quick and easy way to raise money and with all the materials we had, I just felt like this was the easiest way we could do it," Isaiah said.

One bin costs $20, two bins cost $35, and each additional bin is $15. They say business has been steady since they launched.

"It's been pretty good, pretty active. We've done like 10 different people's bins so far," Aiden said.

The money they're earning is helping cover the costs of attending the Nike Basketball Camp starting in July at Mountain View High School.

"We've played basketball our entire lives, and we want to make it to the NBA. That's our dreams," they said.

The business idea came from their parents, Ariella and Alberto Ocejo, who wanted to give the boys a way to work toward their goals while serving the community.

Ariella says 15-year-old Isaiah had already been working with his dad at his construction company and that Aidan, 13, wanted to start earning money, too.

"They are straight-A students, they are on honor roll. It's just like, okay, what can the boys kind of do together," Ariella Ocejo said.

"I just thought about easy way, an easy way that I could, something I could teach them to do by themselves. It's not something that complicated, something that was going to take a lot from them to do," Alberto Ocejo said.

But for Ariella and Alberto Ocejo, the business is about more than raising money.

"It's teaching them that things are not free and don't come easy," Ariella Ocejo said.

For more information about the brothers' bin cleaning business, you can reach out the family at 520-989-1938.

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