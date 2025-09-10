How to get involved in Marana's 9/11 National Day of Service

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As part of the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, there are twelve community projects taking place on Saturday, September 13, throughout Marana.

PROJECTS:

Marana High School Beautification

Stop Hunger Walk/5k Food Drive

Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Marana

Coyote Trail Elementary Beautification

Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary Courtyard and Playground Painting

Adonis Neighborhood Cleanup

Roadrunner Elementary Amphitheater Beautification

Heritage River Park - Seed Ball Making

El Rio Preserve Clean Up

Marana Middle School Beautification

Deseret Industries Clothing and Home Goods Drive

“Thank You from the Heart” – Letters & Art for First Responders

At one of last year’s events, volunteer Hilary Parry said, “I’m sure those of us who are old enough to remember how awful that day was, how awful it was to see the tragedy and to just witness the destruction, but also how wonderful it was to see communities rally together and put aside differences.”

You can find out more about the projects and sign up to volunteer here.