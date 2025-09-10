Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How to get involved in Marana's 9/11 National Day of Service

Hilary Parry
MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As part of the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, there are twelve community projects taking place on Saturday, September 13, throughout Marana.

PROJECTS:

  • Marana High School Beautification
  • Stop Hunger Walk/5k Food Drive
  • Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Marana
  • Coyote Trail Elementary Beautification
  • Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary Courtyard and Playground Painting
  • Adonis Neighborhood Cleanup
  • Roadrunner Elementary Amphitheater Beautification
  • Heritage River Park - Seed Ball Making
  • El Rio Preserve Clean Up
  •  Marana Middle School Beautification
  •  Deseret Industries Clothing and Home Goods Drive 
  • “Thank You from the Heart” – Letters & Art for First Responders

At one of last year’s events, volunteer Hilary Parry said, “I’m sure those of us who are old enough to remember how awful that day was, how awful it was to see the tragedy and to just witness the destruction, but also how wonderful it was to see communities rally together and put aside differences.”

You can find out more about the projects and sign up to volunteer here.

