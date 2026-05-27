Historic cemetery to remain protected in new Marana development

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A long-standing cemetery owned by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe will remain protected as a large new mixed-use development takes shape in Marana, according to town officials.

The cemetery, located west of Interstate 10 and north of Twin Peaks Road, contains about two dozen graves and for years sat surrounded by undeveloped desert. That landscape is expected to change as plans move forward for a roughly 750-acre development that will include residential and commercial construction.

“Which will include residential and commercial development, approximately 750 acres under this current specific plan,” said Brett Wittenberg, interim director of development services for the Town of Marana.

The land surrounding the cemetery is owned by Bourne Partners, a local development company. Town officials say the project is intended to expand housing options in the fast-growing community northwest of Tucson.

“It’s going to open up the opportunities from a residential standpoint to give people more choice in the type of housing,” Wittenberg said.

The cemetery parcel itself is owned by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and will remain untouched during construction, officials said. Plans call for a 50-foot buffer around the cemetery to preserve the site and separate it from surrounding development.

“That area is going to be undisturbed,” Wittenberg said. “So in addition they will be providing a 50-foot buffer around the property.”

Arizona developers frequently encounter culturally or historically sensitive sites during construction projects, particularly in the rapidly developing deserts surrounding Tucson and Phoenix. State and federal regulations often require cultural resource reviews before major projects can proceed.

Wittenberg said the town and developers followed the necessary review processes and noted that dealing with sensitive cultural sites is common in Arizona development projects.

“It’s very common, common in Arizona in general,” he said. “So they have to do cultural resources as part of most developments.”

Access to the cemetery will remain open throughout construction, according to town officials. Plans also include an access road to ensure visitors can continue reaching the burial site as development progresses around it.

Marana has experienced steady growth over the past two decades, with new residential subdivisions and commercial centers continuing to expand north and west of Tucson along the Interstate 10 corridor. Officials say balancing that growth with the preservation of cultural and historical resources remains an important part of the town’s development process.

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