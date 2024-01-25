Watch Now
Heightened security at Marana High School after reported threat

Marana Police say officers will be on campus Thursday, Jan. 25
Posted at 6:11 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 08:11:57-05

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department says it will have additional officers on the Marana High School campus Thursday after a reported threat from a student.

Officers say the department received a call from Marana High School administrators Wednesday afternoon indicating that a 15-year-old student had made multiple threats.

Police were able to locate the student and conduct an interview with him. Officers then arrested the student.

