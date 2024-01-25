Heightened security at Marana High School after reported threat

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department says it will have additional officers on the Marana High School campus Thursday after a reported threat from a student.
Officers say the department received a call from Marana High School administrators Wednesday afternoon indicating that a 15-year-old student had made multiple threats.
Police were able to locate the student and conduct an interview with him. Officers then arrested the student.
——-
Austin "AJ" Janos is a producer for KGUN 9. He graduated in 2022 from the University of Arizona where he worked at UATV3 while attending college. Share your story ideas and important issues with AJ by emailing aj.janos@kgun9.com.