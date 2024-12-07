Happening this weekend: Marana's Holiday Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, the Town of Marana will host its annual holiday festival and Christmas tree lighting at the newly renamed Ed Honea Marana Municipal Complex.

The star of the event is the town’s 45-foot Christmas tree which is decorated with 100,000 sparkling lights and ornaments. Town of Marana Special Events Supervisor Shelby Scheer says its the largest municipal tree in Arizona.

“It’s kind of the town’s love letter to the community. We really enjoy seeing families being able to take pictures in front of the tree and also just interacting with the tree itself,” she said.

The tree lighting ceremony and debut of this year’s light show will take place at 6 pm. The light show will then run from December 8 - 28, every night from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Saturday’s festival, which runs from 2 pm to 9 pm, will also have free activities, food trucks, vendors and performances.

“We have two stages at this event. We have performances that happen on the half hour throughout the whole event,” Scheer said. “Then we also have a local band, Znora, who will be performing from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, like a free concert in our Santa’s courtyard.”

The event is free to attend, but a donation of a non-perishable food item is encouraged. Donated items benefit the Marana Food Bank and Community Resource Center.