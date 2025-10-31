Halloween safety tips: How to keep trick-or-treaters safe this weekend

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Halloween weekend kicks off and families across the area are preparing for a night of trick-or-treating, Northwest Fire District is reminding families of safety tips.

Kids are more likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than on other days of the year, according to reporting by CNN.

Northwest Fire District Paramedic Firefighter Bradford Palmer explains that safety starts with smart costume choices.

"Make sure that they're not too loose-fitting, that they don't drag on the ground, we don't want to see anybody trip or fall. If you're wearing a mask, make sure you have really good visibility so that you can see that you're not walking out into traffic, you can see around you," Palmer said.

Not only do you want to make sure you can see, but make sure others can see you, too.

"Glow sticks, flash lights - make sure your kids have them and they're visible to others, because like everyone else, tons of people are out, they want to engage in trick-or-treating, so a lot of traffic and a lot of movement going on on Halloween," Palmer said.

For those decorating with jack-o-lanterns, Palmer advises using LED candles.

"If you do decide to use a traditional candle with a fire, just make sure it's away from your decorations," Palmer said. "Decorations are one of the most commonly ignited sources."

Palmer wants everyone to enjoy the night while staying safe.

"I think everybody's going to be in good spirits, they're going to stay out later, it's going to be darker, people are going to be more tired, so just be a little more cautious," he said.

