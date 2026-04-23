Habitat for Humanity is building new homes for 30 families in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens of families in Marana will soon get the keys to their brand-new homes at the Angels Crossing subdivision, a Habitat for Humanity project that will house 30 families.

Construction on the two- and three-bedroom houses started in January near Camino de Oeste and Mars.

"We are so grateful and so blessed," Lora Davidson said.

Davidson and her husband will be some of the new community's first residents. While the houses are still being built, the community's foundation is already strong.

"We’re already friends, we already have plans, we’re going to garden together, we’re going to bake bread, we’re going to do lots of stuff together, because we’re already neighbors. We’re already a community before the walls even went up," Davidson said.

Countless volunteer hours have already been invested in the project. On Thursday, dozens of Home Depot employees, part of Team Depot, volunteered to lend a hand.

"It’s really cool to see this neighborhood just come to life and know that we’re doing this with our hands and we’re working right alongside the veterans, we’re working right alongside the homeowners and just building the community," Mandy Kogel said.

Kogel is the operations manager for the Oro Valley Home Depot. The Davidsons and about a dozen other families will move in this summer.

"God put this together and he’s been with us every step of the way. But none of this would be possible without Habitat’s volunteers and donors," Davidson said.

The second half of the houses are expected to be completed next year.

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