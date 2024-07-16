Fierce winds in Marana uproot trees, tear fencing following severe thunderstorms

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extensive cleanup efforts have been underway all day Monday in and around the Tucson metro area after severe thunderstorms swept through the region Sunday afternoon.

In Marana, strong winds as high as 80 miles per hour toppled trees—including one that fell onto a neighbor's house—leaving behind a path of destruction.

KGUN 9 A fallen tree near a park in Marana following severe thunderstorms on Sunday, July 14, 2024

A local reclamation facility was lined with cars Monday afternoon as people unloaded debris left behind following the monsoon.

The heavy rains and gusty winds uprooted trees, tore fences and scattered debris across streets. One man was seen repairing his tenant's fence after fierce winds ripped many of its sheet metal panels.

"Sheet metal was all over the place, like a block away from here. I never saw anything like this in the last three or four years," he said.

He expressed relief that no one was hurt and that repairs wouldn't be too costly.

However, after learning that his house was flooded, another resident had to cancel his vacation to Mount Rushmore.

"My son called and said he’d come to check on the house because of the storms and there was water. Everything was flooded. There was water in three bedrooms," he said.

Both residents were not in the area during the storms. However, one woman who was dog-sitting is now considering cutting down a large tree in her yard after another was ripped from the ground, fortunately falling in the street and not on her house.

"I don’t know what to do about the one in the middle that’s too close to the house, just like that one. If the wind had not been blowing in that direction, that would have been on the house," she said.

She did suffer damage to her back porch due to the wind, but thankfully, neither she nor her six dogs were hurt.

