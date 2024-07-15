Watch Now
Monsoon damage Sunday, July 14

Scenes around the Tucson area after a massive storm hit Sunday evening.

20240714_185228.jpg Car trapped in the 6th Avenue underpass in Downtown Tucson Sunday, July 14.Photo by: KGUN 9 | Greg Lugo pro-b2wGAuoV.jpeg Several trees down in Downtown Tucson on Granada between 6th and Congress after the storm Sunday, July 14.Photo by: KGUN 9 | Greg Lugo image000000 (1).jpeg A tree uprooted in Sunday, July 14 storms at Mission Palms Apartments, 951 W. Orange Grove Road.Photo by: Alyssa Goble image000001.jpeg A tree uprooted in Sunday, July 14 storms at Mission Palms Apartments, 951 W. Orange Grove Road.Photo by: Alyssa Goble pro-H52wUB9J.jpeg The awning of a parking lot at Granada north of Congress collapsed during the storm Sunday, July 14.Photo by: KGUN 9 | Greg Lugo pro-Tep6Y2ye.jpeg The awning of a parking lot at Granada north of Congress collapsed during the storm Sunday, July 14.Photo by: KGUN 9 | Greg Lugo oracle.PNG Massive trees fell at the Arches at Oracle Apartments, 5921 N. Oracle Road, in the storm that hit the Tucson area Sunday, July 14.Photo by: KGUN 9 | Jillian Pergande IMG_3366.jpeg Pima Canyon Apartments residents on Orange Grove & Oracle were without power Sunday, July 14.Photo by: KGUN 9 | Rome Bracy image000000.jpeg Storm damage in the Tucson area Sunday, July 14.Photo by: Mark Sorrells 1000006474.jpg At least eight trees fell in the Albertson's parking lot at Ina and La Cholla in the storm Sunday, July 14.Photo by: KGUN 9 | Jamie Smet 1000006472.jpg At least eight trees fell in the Albertson's parking lot at Ina and La Cholla in the storm Sunday, July 14.Photo by: KGUN 9 | Jamie Smet

