Monsoon damage Sunday, July 14

Car trapped in the 6th Avenue underpass in Downtown Tucson Sunday, July 14. KGUN 9 | Greg Lugo

Several trees down in Downtown Tucson on Granada between 6th and Congress after the storm Sunday, July 14. KGUN 9 | Greg Lugo

A tree uprooted in Sunday, July 14 storms at Mission Palms Apartments, 951 W. Orange Grove Road. Alyssa Goble

The awning of a parking lot at Granada north of Congress collapsed during the storm Sunday, July 14. KGUN 9 | Greg Lugo

Massive trees fell at the Arches at Oracle Apartments, 5921 N. Oracle Road, in the storm that hit the Tucson area Sunday, July 14. KGUN 9 | Jillian Pergande

Pima Canyon Apartments residents on Orange Grove & Oracle were without power Sunday, July 14. KGUN 9 | Rome Bracy

Storm damage in the Tucson area Sunday, July 14. Mark Sorrells

At least eight trees fell in the Albertson's parking lot at Ina and La Cholla in the storm Sunday, July 14. KGUN 9 | Jamie Smet

