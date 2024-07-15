Monsoon damage Sunday, July 14
Scenes around the Tucson area after a massive storm hit Sunday evening.
Car trapped in the 6th Avenue underpass in Downtown Tucson Sunday, July 14.Photo by: KGUN 9 | Greg Lugo Several trees down in Downtown Tucson on Granada between 6th and Congress after the storm Sunday, July 14.Photo by: KGUN 9 | Greg Lugo A tree uprooted in Sunday, July 14 storms at Mission Palms Apartments, 951 W. Orange Grove Road.Photo by: Alyssa Goble A tree uprooted in Sunday, July 14 storms at Mission Palms Apartments, 951 W. Orange Grove Road.Photo by: Alyssa Goble The awning of a parking lot at Granada north of Congress collapsed during the storm Sunday, July 14.Photo by: KGUN 9 | Greg Lugo The awning of a parking lot at Granada north of Congress collapsed during the storm Sunday, July 14.Photo by: KGUN 9 | Greg Lugo Massive trees fell at the Arches at Oracle Apartments, 5921 N. Oracle Road, in the storm that hit the Tucson area Sunday, July 14.Photo by: KGUN 9 | Jillian Pergande Pima Canyon Apartments residents on Orange Grove & Oracle were without power Sunday, July 14.Photo by: KGUN 9 | Rome Bracy Storm damage in the Tucson area Sunday, July 14.Photo by: Mark Sorrells At least eight trees fell in the Albertson's parking lot at Ina and La Cholla in the storm Sunday, July 14.Photo by: KGUN 9 | Jamie Smet At least eight trees fell in the Albertson's parking lot at Ina and La Cholla in the storm Sunday, July 14.Photo by: KGUN 9 | Jamie Smet